Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled

While Major League Baseball will be playing ball this season, Minor League Baseball players will not be suiting up in 2020.

MLB has informed Minor League Baseball that its affiliated Minor League teams will not be provided with players in 2020. It is unclear if Minor League Baseball will return in 2021.

Minor League Baseball was founded on Sept. 5, 1901 as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball president and CEO Pat O’Conner.

“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

MLB is expected to start the 2020 regular season on July 23 or 24 with players expected to report to training camps by July 1. The season has been shortened from 162 games to 60 games.