Sorority holds mobile food pantry for those in need

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Women part of a local sorority alumnae chapter came together on Saturday to help those in need find food.

A mobile food bank was put on by the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated at the Millington First Baptist Church.

“We are trying to help serve the citizens of Millington,” Dr. Sherry Townsend, President of the Shelby County Tennessee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated said.

Members loaded trucks with boxes and bags of food, from bread and milk to fruits, veggies and meat. It was all available to anyone living in Shelby County.

The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta say they are working to empower the community by giving back, with hopes others will do the same.

“All of our greek brothers and sisters in the divine nine, we are asking them to step up as well,” Florence Hervery said. “There is so much work to be done. Enough for all of us to get involved and do something.”

Hervery says in addition to the mobile pantry, COVID-19 testing was happening at the same time.

“We follow zip codes through the Shelby County Health Department. This is one of those zip codes that needed us to come out here….” Hervery said.

“We like to take the lead, and we feel like this is Delta’s mission and our purpose. We are just overjoyed and happy to be here,” Townsend said. “The chapter members are so excited. We are working hard and we love doing what we do.”

The food was provided by the Mid-South Food Bank and served at least 500 families.

