More than 200 people are advised to quarantine after possible Covid-19 exposure at gym in West Virginia

More than 200 gym-goers in West Virginia are being urged to quarantine after a Planet Fitness client tested positive for Covid-19, health officials say.

“Anyone who was at Planet Fitness between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 should stay at home for 14 days since being exposed, which would be until Wednesday, July 8,” a statement by the Monongalia County Health Department says, adding that “about 205” people were at the gym during that window of time.

“We are urging people to get testing if they become symptomatic,” said health department spokeswoman Mary Wade Burnside in an email to CNN.

West Virginia is seeing an increase in cases, about 400 in the past 12 days, the Monongalia County Health Department reports. In the 10 days prior to that, cases rose by about 240.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, there have been 2,849 probable and confirmed coronavirus cases and 93 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the community, we are closing the club for an additional deep cleaning,” Planet Fitness Morgantown said in a recording when called by CNN for comment, adding the club will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

CNN has reached out to Planet Fitness media relations and the Monongalia County Health Department for updates and additional comment.

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give a press conference Monday afternoon.