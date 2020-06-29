Local organization selected to transform animal sheltering system

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The number of homeless pets is expected to rise with so many people out of work due to the coronavirus.

Several animal shelters across the country have started an initiative to help keep pets with their original owners, even if their owner has fallen on hard times.

“With so many people out of work right now, and kind of having a tough time, this initiative comes at a perfect time, because it offers ways to keep humans and their pets together,” said Karen Hirsch, with LifeLine Animal Project.

LifeLine Animal Project is one of a dozen organizations chosen to lead this initiative.

Human Animal Support Services, or HASS, is a national program offering services and resources for anyone in need.

They are offering services like veterinary telehealth and text support, lost animal return-to-owner initiatives, foster care programs, behavioral and training services, and more.

They came up with the idea when things started shutting down due to the coronavirus.

People were fostering pets in record numbers.

Now, they don’t want people to give their pet up just because they’ve fallen on hard times.

“Rather than just having to drop your animal off at a shelter and say goodbye, to a member of your family, we want to help you keep your pet in any way we can,” Hirsch added.

LifeLine Animal Project manages animal services in Fulton and Dekalb counties, but they are able to help people in other counties find resources they need.

