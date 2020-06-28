Miami’s famous beaches closing for Fourth of July amid coronavirus concerns

National/World

Miami’s beaches, popular with residents and tourists, will be closed Fourth of July weekend as officials keep a cautious eye on the rapidly rising number of new coronavirus cases in the area.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says all beaches and parks in the county will close from Friday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 7. He warned the closure could be extended if conditions don’t improve and people don’t follow rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk,” Gimenez said in a press release Friday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,530 new coronavirus cases Sunday. On Saturday, the state reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases, a single-day record high since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals that of New York’s peak in daily cases in early April.

Gimenez is also making efforts to curb large gatherings over the holiday weekend, limiting get-togethers and parades to no more than 50 people. Masks and social distancing are required.

Fireworks will have to be viewed from home or a parked vehicle, according to the mayor’s order.

“I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules,” Gimenez said. “If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives.”