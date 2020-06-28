Man who swam with Bass Pro fish charged with simple criminal damage

National/World

Bossier City, LA (KTBS) — A bizarre scene unfolded June 25 inside of Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City.

A man climbed into a large aquarium and took a swim with the fish. The incident was captured on video which has since gone viral on social media with thousands of views.

That man seen taking a swim in the indoor aquarium at Bass Pro Shops earlier this week has now been arrested, according to the Bossier City Police Department.

Kevin Wise, 26, of Slidell, is charged with simple criminal damage to property, which is a misdemeanor offense.

He was given a citation and released on a summons to appear in court.

