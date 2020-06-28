Local animal rescue seeks help after van is stolen

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — An Atlanta-based non-profit animal rescue organization is asking for the public’s help after one of their vans was stolen.

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters reported that one of their vans was stolen from their Johns Creek thrift store location late Wednesday night.

The van is reported as having a Georgia tag, with a number of RHP8476. Furkids says that this van serves critical, lifesaving functions for in their mission to save the lives of at-risk dogs and cats across the metro area. Their vans assist with pickups and deliveries of donations to their four thrift store locations, while also serving their two animal shelters and various adoption centers across metro Atlanta.

“The loss of this van is a heartbreak for us and a significant blow to our organization,” said Samantha Shelton, CEO and Founder of Furkids. “It is so upsetting that someone would take a valuable asset from a non-profit organization that has been serving the community for 18 years.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the van or its disappearance should contact the Johns Creek police.

Furkids has reached out to the community for help funding the procurement of a new van, as insurance coverage is not adequate to cover all of the replacement costs. Donations can be made at furkids.org/donate.

