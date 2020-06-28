Jamaica’s governor-general suspends personal use of royal insignia over ‘offending image’

National/World

Jamaica’s governor-general will no longer wear a royal insignia for personal use that depicts the archangel St. Michael trampling Satan, who is drawn with dark skin.

Governor-General Patrick Allen, the British monarchy’s representative in Jamaica, made the announcement on Friday. Allen said he is suspending the personal use of the insignia of the Order of St. Michael and St. George because of its offensive implications, according to a statement on the governor-general’s website.

The insignia has the illustration of St. Michael and Satan on one of its sides, according to the British royal family’s website. The image posted to the governor-general’s website and highlighted by Allen shows Satan as a dark-skinned man under the foot of a White archangel and has recently caused anger in Jamaica.

In his statement, Allen said the suspension follows his acknowledgment of concerns raised by “citizens over the image on the medal, and the growing global rejection of the use of objects that normalize the continued degradation of people of color.”

Allen sent a letter to the Chancellor of the Order of St. Michael and St. George requesting a revision of the image, recommending that it be “changed to reflect an inclusive image of the shared humanity of all peoples,” the statement says.

CNN has reached out to the palace press office for comment, but has not yet received a response.

The Order of St. Michael and St. George recognizes service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, like the work of foreign service officers and diplomats, according to the royal website.