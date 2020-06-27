Trees down, 30K without power as storms rip through metro Atlanta

National/World

Cherokee County, GA (WGCL) — Winds gusting up to 60 miles-per-hour toppled trees and left many without power as thunderstorms ripped through the area Saturday afternoon.

CBS46 has received reports from Atlanta Police of at least five fallen trees in various locations across the city and there’s also reports of power lines down. Damage from the storm was particularly severe in the northern portions of metro Atlanta. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted this picture Saturday afternoon of a tree over Sugar Pike Road near Bailey Road, just southeast of the community of Hickory Flat.

Also in Cherokee County, a tree branch fell onto a batch of power lines over Woodstock Road at Kemp Drive, just south of Kellogg Creek.

In Brookhaven, Ashford Dunwoody Road is closed between W. Nancy Creek and Parkcrest Drive due to downed power lines and a gas leak. No word on when that will be cleared.

We’re also getting reports that phone lines for the Norcross Police Department are down at this time. No restoration time has been given.

Georgia Power has numerous outage pockets scattered across the region with over 30,000 customers offline statewide. Many of those outages are reported in the northern reaches of the CBS46 viewing area.

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings in areas of metro Atlanta on Saturday. Winds gusted up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail was possible but it’s unclear if the area received any.

Meanwhile, A code orange air quality alert has been issued through the weekend until Sunday night.

