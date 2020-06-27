Three people died and one is permanently blind after drinking hand sanitizer in New Mexico

National/World

Three people died and one is permanently blind from methanol poisoning after drinking hand sanitizer in New Mexico, health officials said.

An additional three people are in critical condition, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a statement. “All seven people are believed to have drunk hand sanitizer containing methanol,” it said.

The cases were reported to New Mexico Poison Control in May, and were related to alcoholism, health officials said. They did not provide additional details on the cases or where it happened.

Some people have been known to use hand sanitizer to get intoxicated due to its alcohol content. Before the pandemic, hand sanitizer was banned in most prisons based on fears that inmates would drink it or use it to start fires. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that facilities consider relaxing restrictions on alcohol-based sanitizer to help combat coronavirus.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration urged people not to use hand sanitizer products manufactured by Eskbiochem SA due to the potential presence of a toxic chemical.

Federal officials discovered methanol — which can be toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested — in samples of hand sanitizers produced by the Mexican company. It’s unclear whether the victims in New Mexico used the same type of hand sanitizers.

Exposure to significant amounts of methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.