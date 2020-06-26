Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death in Winston-Salem

National/World

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man to death, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 10:21 p.m Thursday, police responded to a stabbing on the 1300 block of Byron Street.

At the scene, officers found 63-year-old Keith Bowman, of Winston-Salem, lying outside the apartment complex suffering from a stab wound.

Police tried to keep him alive until EMS arrived. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives were able to find Sampson Anthony Bash, 51, and charged him with voluntary manslaughter.

Bash received a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

