Nashville man wanted for fatally shooting his father

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for murdering his father.

Police say Anthony Rivera fatally shot his father, Henry, 42, Wednesday afternoon at their home on Anderson Road in Antioch. A warrant charging Rivera with criminal homicide has also been issued.

According to police, officers were called to the home at 2:20 p.m. The investigation shows Henry confronted his son over stealing money from his (Anthony’s) mother.

A witness said during the argument, Anthony pulled out a pistol and fired, hitting Henry in the neck. He died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Rivera should be considered armed and dangerous; he is believed to be driving a gray GMC Envoy.

Police say Rivera is also a suspect in Tuesday night’s armed robbery of Carniceria Dominguez store in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers.

