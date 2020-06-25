Montana COVID-19 Cases Spike

National/World

HELENA (KPAX TV) — HELENA — Montana state health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning, the highest single-day jump in the state since the pandemic began.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map shows the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Treasure State is now at 803.

Thursday’s data shows the total number of cases in the state now stands at 802.

The state tracking map is reporting 803 cases because of a case is attributed to Jefferson County. Local health officials have said that the case was not acquired in Montana and the man has not been in contact with anyone in the state.

Several continues are reporting additional cases as of Thursday morning including Missoula, Flathead and Ravalli counties. Additionally, Granite County reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

To date, 572 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 15 people hospitalized and a total of 78,332 tests have been completed, according to the state tracking map.

There are currently 207 active COVID-19 cases. There have been 21 COVID-19 related deaths to date in the Treasure State.

* It should be noted that local health departments often learn about results from private labs and updates their numbers before the state of Montana does, Additionally, there may also be differences in reporting criteria, so the local numbers may differ from those that appear on the Montana COVID-19 tracking map.

Total Confirmed Cases and New Daily Cases by County

Yellowstone County: 139 Total Cases | 10 New Cases

Gallatin County: 223 Total Cases | 7 New Cases

Dawson County: 9 Total Cases | 6 New Cases

Missoula County: 58 Total Cases | 4 New Cases

Big Horn County: 70 Total Cases | 2 New Cases

Flathead County: 51 Total Cases | 2 New Cases

Silver Bow County: 13 Total Cases | 2 New Cases

Carbon County: 16 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Custer County: 24 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Granite County: 1 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Ravalli County: 18 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Beaverhead County: 1 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Broadwater County: 5 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Cascade County: 26 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Deer Lodge County: 3 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Fergus County: 2 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Glacier County: 7 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Golden Valley County: 3 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Hill County: 1 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Jefferson County: 3 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Lake County: 12 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Lewis and Clark County: 24 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Liberty County: 1 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Lincoln County: 7 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Madison County: 8 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Meagher County: 1 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Musselshell County: 1 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Park County: 9 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Pondera County: 2 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Richland County: 9 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Roosevelt County: 7 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Rosebud County: 10 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Stillwater County: 4 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Toole County: 31 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Treasure County: 2 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Valley County: 1 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Wheatland County: 1 Total Cases | 0 New Cases

Although Montana has seen one of its biggest spikes in new COVID-19 recently, the Treasure State still has the lowest infection rate of any state in the lower 48 states.

Gov. Bullock also announced on June 4 that Montana will be expanding COVID-19 relief grant opportunities to help small businesses, local governments and help get more Montana meat to people’s tables.

Montana moved to “phase two” of Gov. Bullock’s “Reopening The Big Sky” plan on Monday, June 1. Bullock noted that Montana continues to have the lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations per capita in the nation.

Bullock outlined the following indicators which prompted him – in consultation with public health officials and disaster response personnel – to move into Phase Two beginning on June 1:

A downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.

The current ability to contact and trace, along with plans to add additional contact tracers to the existing workforce.

Ensuring that health care workers have the supplies they need to treat COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Ramping up testing capacity to eventually meet a target of 60,000 tests a month and prioritizing testing for vulnerable Montanans and tribal communities. A total of 5,600 tests were conducted last week. Increased testing continues with sentinel testing efforts in nursing homes and assisting living facilities, testing events in tribal areas, and drive through testing being conducted at a few sites.

Here are some of the highlights of phase two:

Avoid gatherings in groups of more than 50 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing. Groups larger than 50 people should be canceled unless physical distancing can be maintained. It is recommended to continue to social distance in gatherings of any size.

Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, and casinos remains in the same operations status as Phase One, but with an increase to 75% capacity.

Gyms, indoor group fitness classes, pool, and hot tubs can operate at 75% capacity and only if they can adhere to strict physical distancing and they exercise frequent sanitation protocols.

Concert halls, bowling alleys, and other places of assembly may operate with reduced capacity and if they adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines.

All businesses are required to follow the social distancing and sanitation guidelines established in Phase One, and Montanans are strongly encouraged to continue sanitation practices, including hand washing and wearing masks in public places like grocery stores.

