DAV RecruitMilitary of Atlanta set to host virtual career fair for veterans

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Veterans looking for a job are in luck. The DAV RecruitMilitary Atlanta is hosting a Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

The virtual hiring event is for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” says Chris Newsome, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary.

“Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development,” added Newsome.

To participate go to recruitmilitary.com

The virtual event is Thursday, June 25th from 11:00am – 3:00 pm ET. but jobs seekers will still be able to get hiring information on the site after the cut off time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.