City Foundry STL calling for artists to paint murals for the food hall, public market

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Ahead of its opening, the City Foundry STL is looking for artists to pair two murals to greet customers.

City Foundry needs murals in the food hall and public market. They’re looking for artists to tell the city’s story and to start a conversation about the future of St. Louis.

You can apply by clicking here. Applications close on July 24.

The three-year, 15-acre project consists of five buildings, two of which remain in their original form. Once open, the new entertainment district will offer office space, a grocery store, movie theater, restaurants and a beer garden.

City Foundry will also offer nearly 1,000 parking spaces free of charge.

