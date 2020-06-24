CT ranks among the worst in terms of racial equality in education

National/World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A new study suggests that Connecticut does poorly in terms of racial equality in education.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Wednesday its report on “The Best States for Racial Equality in Education.”

In it, Connecticut was the third worst at 48 out of 50.

Nationwide protests over racial inequality have sparked public discourse about government funding priorities. Researchers found that predominantly non-white school districts received $23 billion less funding per year than predominantly white districts.

In order to determine which states had the most racial equality in education, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across six key metrics. Its data compared the difference between white and black Americans in areas such as high school and college degrees, test scores and graduation rates.

Here’s how the metrics contributed to Connecticut’s ranking:

33rd in share of adults with at least a high school degree.

50th in share of adults with at least a Bachelor’s Degree.

35th in standardized-test scores.

43rd in mean SAT score.

15th in average ACT score.

36th in public high school graduation rate.

The top three states with the most racial equality education were Wyoming, West Virginia and Montana.

The three worst were Connecticut, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

