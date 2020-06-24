After receiving ‘overwhelming’ number of calls, York Police remind residents of fireworks laws

National/World

YORK, Pa. (WNEP) — Due to an “overwhelming” number of 911 calls received by York County Control over the discharge of fireworks, the York City Police and Fire departments on Tuesday issued a reminder to the public about current Pennsylvania fireworks laws.

While commercial-grade fireworks are legal to possess and sell in Pennsylvania, there are stipulations, York Police say.

It is illegal to discharge fireworks with 150 feet of an occupied structure, or to fire them off in a public place, like a street or a park, according to police.

It is also illegal to discharge fireworks at or from a vehicle or at a structure, police say.

York City Police officers have all be briefed on the topic and are aware of the laws regarding fireworks, the department said.

Here is the full statute on use of consumer fireworks in Pennsylvania:

Title 72 Section 9404 – Use of Consumer Fireworks

(a) Conditions – A person who is at least 18 years of age and meets the requirements of this article may purchase, possess, and use consumer fireworks

(b) Prohibitions – A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge:

Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner.

Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building.

Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building or at another person.

Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

Consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

