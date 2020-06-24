7-year-old girl shot in head; suspect now in custody

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Forest City, NC (WLOS) — Police have arrested a suspect after a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head in Forest City Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, authorities responded to a call after a report that a child had been shot inside of a car on Oak Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two individuals removing Aaliyah Norris, 7, from a maroon passenger car. It was also discovered that she was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers immediately requested assistance from the Forest City Fire Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. A short time later medical personnel requested further assistance from Regional One air ambulance. Upon arrival of Regional One, the victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment.

As of Wednesday, June 24 afternoon, the victim is still in critical condition at the hospital.

As officers with the police department began to investigate the shooting, they began receiving calls from the community with information regarding the incident as well as assistance from local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

As the investigation progressed, detectives with the department learned that the suspected offender in the incident was Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, from Forest City.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, officers with the Forest City Police Department were able to take Mr. Francis into custody without incident. Currently, he has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm within the city limits. He is currently being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555 or Rutherford County Communications at 828-286-2911 to speak with an officer. Information can also be sent to Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 286-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.