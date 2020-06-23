Hundreds pay their respects at Rayshard Brooks public viewing

National/World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Hundreds showed up to Ebenezer Baptist church for a public viewing for 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

Many lined up for hours in the rain to pay their respects.

“We are all here to support the family and the injustice of him,” said local Tamisha Perkins.

Brooks, a Black man, was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer.

“He had a wife, he has children, he has a mother, he was a son, he was a husband,” continued Perkins.

Brooks’ death sparked massive protests and outrage across the city and around the nation.

Tyrone Harvey said he traveled to Atlanta just to say goodbye.

“I just drove here from Seattle, Washington, and I was in Minneapolis paying my respects there for George Floyd,” he said.

The public is juggling the pain of so many lives lost from George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and now Rayshard brooks.

“It’s sad because like another young African-American male has been lost to society, and you never know what this person could’ve done in life,” said Prince William Holland.

Sunkelia Wilson said the time for change is now.

“I actually cried and I’m still crying inside daily until something effective takes place. That’s all we want to see as a nation. We want to see change.”

Perkins said this is the time for the community to not only stand up for their rights but embrace family.

“I am out here for the injustice of him, but I want to embrace them and let them know we hope to rise through this. We hope that he’s the last one. We hope that we can really just put our fist up and stop killing each other,” Perkins said.

