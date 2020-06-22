Join a virtual fun run to help adults with developmental disabilities

National/World

Pleasanton, CA (KPIX) — For the time being we won’t be seeing fun runs where crowds of people run together for a good cause but that doesn’t mean they can’t still happen.

In fact there’s a 5K run happening right now — virtually, that is. Anyone can participate to help raise money for a local non-profit organization called Sunflower Hill which creates programs and operates residential communities for adults with developmental disabilities.

Already many people and families connected to the non-profit have hit the pavement and they hope others will join them.

The online event is called “Sun’s Out Fun’s Out.” You can register online and do a walk or run through June 28. You can participate whenever and wherever. Snap a photo and send it to the organization.

The Brumm family uploaded their fun-run video and, according to Janeen Brumm, “We are out doing a training walk and getting ready for the Sun’s Out Fun’s Out one-mile and 5K run. We are all out training today — even Miles.” Miles is the family dog.

Sunflower Hill is asking participants to snap a photo along the way in order to get a race certificate and medal.

For more information on Sunflower Hill and how to register for the Suns Out Funs Out virtual fun run go to: Sunflowerhill.org

