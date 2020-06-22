17-year-old shot in Seattle protest zone

National/World

A 17-year-old boy was shot late Sunday inside the area of Seattle referred to as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), according to city police.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said, when demonstrators were marching from the CHOP to downtown Seattle. The teen was taken to a Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said, but he declined to speak with investigators.

He was released from the hospital after treatment.

There were reports of a second victim, but police were unable to confirm if it was true.

Sunday’s incident is the second consecutive day a shooting was reported in or near the CHOP. A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday and another sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect remains at large.