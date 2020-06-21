Work begins on new street mural in Greensboro, NC

National/World

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP ) — Work has begun on a new street mural in downtown Greensboro. Street art calling for racial equality has been the new trend in cities across the country.

“It is somewhat different than what the other cities have done,” said artist Phillip Marsh, who also owns Rockers Print Shop.

With a rip of tape, Marsh outlines the 25-feet letters he’ll paint this weekend in Greensboro’s new street mural, and he’s painted lots of murals.

“Murals are the catalyst of community revitalization,” Marsh said.

But this one, on North Davie Street, will hold a special place in his heart. It’s a play off of Bob Marley’s song “One Love.” Growing up, the musician was an idol of Marsh’s.

“His music has lived on with us. It has resonated even in this moment where it’s something that I think can be a rallying cry in this moment amongst others,” Marsh said.

He has been pushing for the project since before George Floyd’s death.

“I like to say that I do classical art that meets any moment. It isn’t dictated by what is going on in the current circumstances of the world,” Marsh explained.

When Washington D.C. unveiled its “Black Lives Matter” artwork, Marsh immediately went to city leaders to expedite his project so people in the community could reflect on it.

“We use this artwork to make people take a second look at a community they may have been living in and never thought twice about,” Marsh said.

The three colors he’s using symbolize the struggles African Americans faced and continue to face.

“Red is for the blood that the ancestors lost in this very sometimes violent fight for equality. The yellow is for the gold that was looted from the mother country, and the black is for the people that were oppressed,” Marsh said.

Phillip’s goal is to create 1,000 pieces of art throughout the city and hopefully inspire other young artists.

“Everyone can have this experience in their city at a short distance where they can walk to it and engage it and live with it and be the inspiration for that next great artist in our community,” Marsh said.

Marsh and his team of volunteers will begin painting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

They have 25 five-gallon cans of paint that were donated to complete the mural.

