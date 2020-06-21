Waynesville, NC residents thank police department

National/World

WAYNESVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Folks in Waynesville are saying thank you to those who protect and serve in their town. They responded to a social media call to drop off thank you cards and care packages to show support for the department.

Waynesville Police Chief David Adams said he and his officers are grateful.

“People dropped off letters and cards several days this past week. They dropped off food and snacks, things like that,” Adams said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have such a caring community.”

People also dropped off thank you items at the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

