Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley tests positive for coronavirus after collapsing onstage in Nashville

National/World

Actor, comedian and former CNN host D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing on stage during a show in Nashville.

Hughley, 57, was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, publicist Yvette Shearer said.

In an Instagram post, Hughley said the positive diagnosis came after a battery of tests were performed when he was taken to Nashville’s Saint Thomas Hospital Friday night after his collapse.

“I was what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley said in his post. “I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness.”

He said he will be going back to his hotel room to quarantine for two weeks after leaving the hospital.

“Well thank you for your prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt, so hopefully I won’t develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it gets,” he said.

His credits include “The D.L. Hughley Show,” “The Hughleys,” “Soul Plane” and “The Comedy Get Down.”