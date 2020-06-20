Seattle police investigate human remains found in bags

National/World

Bags of human remains were found near the waterfront in Seattle on Friday afternoon, police report in a statement.

The Seattle Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious bag found on a beach in the West Seattle area, the statement said. Another bag was found in the water. Police discovered the bags’ contents and began an investigation.

Harbor Patrol is assisting, and detectives will work with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation proceeds, the statement said.