Investigators working with the idea that suspect in Atlanta Wendy’s fire may be linked to Rayshard Brooks

Investigators are working with the idea that a suspect in the arson fire that burned down an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant may be linked to Rayshard Brooks, a source told CNN.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Natalie White for first-degree arson in the fire that took place as protests escalated last week after Brook’s death, said Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford.

In bodycam video that police released last week, Brooks can be heard telling officers that White is his girlfriend.

“An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White,” Atlanta Fire and Rescue said in a tweet. “She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th.”

Stafford says more suspects could be involved.

“We take arson very seriously,” Stafford said. “Someone could have been injured or killed.”