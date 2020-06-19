Demonstrators continue to protest calling on police reform and racial justice

National/World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Protests continued in Portland on Thursday, calling for police reform and racial justice.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered peacefully at Jefferson High School for a rally organized by Rose City Justice where they were asked to sit down, rest and get to know one another. They also held a community forum where people were asked to speak about their experiences.

“It’s just support and solidarity. I’m just here to listen. Listen and learn, you know, and be a part of this thing and just be another head,” Sean May, demonstrator, said.

People were also asked to come up to the microphone and share how they’ve grown through the protests.

The rally came a day after protesters attempted to establish at autonomous zone outside of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment.

On the other side of the Willamette River, a second group gathered downtown near the Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue between Southwest Main and Southwest Madison Street, according to Portland police.

Police said demonstrators blocked the street for several hours and threw projectiles such as hotdogs at the Justice Center doors. The fence outside the Justice Center was also shaken by several people.

At 11:30 p.m., the downtown demonstrators started to march in a northeasterly direction. Police said the group stopped for a period of time outside a business in the 400 block of Southwest Yamhill Street, then began dispersing around midnight.

A third group also gathered in the 5700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Police said the group set fire to, toppled and vandalized the George Washington statue at around 11 p.m.

That group then fled the area.

Police said they did not make any arrests during the demonstrations.

