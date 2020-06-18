Man in wheelchair dies after being hit while crossing Shreveport street

National/World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Police are investigating a major accident Thursday morning involving the death of a man in a wheelchair.

The accident occurred at the corner of Line Avenue and East 70th Street just after midnight, according to Caddo 911 records.

Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Whilhite said the man in the wheelchair was crossing East 70th Street. The driver of a silver truck was traveling down Line Avenue and hit the man.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver tested negative for alcohol use but police are still waiting for routine blood test results. The preliminary report indicates police do not believe the driver was under the influence.

