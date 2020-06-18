Graduates to line up in vehicles for New Haven ceremonies

National/World

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — Thursday is graduation day for a number of students in New Haven.

The city’s two largest high schools, Wilbur Cross and Hill House, will finally get to celebrate the class of 2020.

Some of the big ceremonies will take place at Lighthouse Point Park.

Graduations have looked different due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Thursday’s celebration will be no exception.

Each graduate will line up in their cars sitting in the passenger seat. When it’s their turn, they’ll pop out of their car, hear their name called, walk across the stage by themselves, grab their diploma, and pose for a picture.

Drive-up graduations have already been taking place at Lighthouse Point Park. On Tuesday and Wednesday, some of the smaller high schools in New Haven held their drive-up ceremonies.

Thursday, Wilbur Cross grads will attend multiple ceremonies here at lighthouse park beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Then at 4:30 p.m., Hill House High School’s class of 2020 will be honored at a similar drive-up event at Bowen Field.

New Haven high school students who already received their diplomas this week admitted the ceremonies were a little unusual but still special.

“It’s most definitely a different experience and I was hoping I’d get a big graduation inside of a building, but I like this, I’m going to enjoy it,” said James Johnson of New Haven.

Thursday marks is the second wave of events honoring the class of 2020 here at Lighthouse Point Park. Last week, grads enjoyed a drive through the parade.

