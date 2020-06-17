Police shoot, kill man during domestic violence call in Phoenix

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — A man is dead after police shot him during a domestic violence situation in central Phoenix on Tuesday night.

It happened at an apartment complex on Indian School Road near 22nd Avenue.

According to police, multiple neighbors heard a fight in an upstairs apartment just before 9 p.m. Police said a call came into 911, but the caller didn’t speak to the dispatcher and instead left the line open. The dispatcher heard a woman screaming and pleading not to be shot.

When officers got to the apartment, they announced their presence and quickly went inside because they heard screaming. While making their way to the back bedroom, they noticed bullet holes in the apartment and heard gunshots. The police entered the room to rescue the woman and found her being held in the bathroom by a 27-year-old man. Police say the man fired another shot. That’s when officers fired back, hitting him. He died at the scene.

The woman wasn’t hurt. No officers were injured. The man’s name has not been released.

The officers involved were a 46-year-old man with 20 years of experience with Phoenix police, a 34-year old man with four years of experience, and a 23-year-old man with two years on the force.

This is the 27th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2020 and the 39th overall in the state.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.