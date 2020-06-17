‘He makes my day’: Young boy, train conductor form special bond

National/World

FRANKLIN, MA (WBZ) — As the coronavirus forced everyone apart, the consistency of the commuter rail brought two special friends together.

“I’m an assistant conductor. I ride the trains, collect fares, let people on and off the trains,” said Troy Thornton of Boston.

But to a little boy who loves trains, seeing Troy’s warm friendly face each day was like waving to a superhero. It became their cute quarantine tradition, Jake on the platform straining to see those lights through the tunnel and his buddy on board.

“It comes through the tunnel and it honks and Troy opens the door and says ‘Hi Jake! See you tomorrow!’” the three-year-old said.

The daily drive-bys made both their mornings.

“He makes my day more than you know. I knew Jake was going to be there to make my day and cheer me up and sustain me. You forgot all the troubles for that minute and it just carried you,” Thornton said.

Soon, Troy will start on the Worcester line. His biggest fan in Franklin delivered a drawing to say goodbye, and finally took a thrilling ride on Troy’s train. Jake brought a Dunkin’ gift card, purchased with money from his piggy bank. Their sweet friendship is a lesson to all of us, of the lasting impact of kindness.

