Family searching for NC man who disappeared while visiting lake

Greensboro, NC (WGHP) — The search continues for a Greensboro man who went missing on Lake Norman this past Sunday.

North Carolina wildlife officials say Aaron Jones was on a boat with friends. He got into the water without a life jacket and never resurfaced.

Jones’ girlfriend has been organizing search parties since he went missing over the weekend.

Ashton Pierce says he is a strong, athletic and talented 28-year-old. He was previously a lifeguard and played football for Coastal Carolina University.

“This man is the strongest man I’ve ever met in my entire life, the nicest, sweetest, full-hearted man I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Pierce said.

Pierce, an hour and a half away in Greensboro, immediately sprung into action when she heard her boyfriend was missing.

“I’m not trying to be hasty. I’m trying to find this man, I’m trying to do everything in my power and everyone else’s power that’s here to make sure that this man is found,” Pierce said.

Since Sunday, Pierce has continued to show up at the lake and search. Even when emergency crews called off their own efforts due to weather conditions.

“He gives nothing but love, nothing but goodness to everyone in this world, and for him to be left in that water, that’s not what he deserves. That’s not what he deserves at all,” Pierce said.

Jones’ family and friends were back on the lake’s shoreline Tuesday, soaked by rain, but refusing to ever give up.

“My heart and soul is in him right now and I can feel him. He is still here, he is still alive, and I’m going to do everything I can to find him and we are going to do everything we can to find him,” Pierce said.

Wildlife officials are leading the investigation. An officer told FOX8 they will continue search efforts until Jones is found.

