Somebody used a decal to rename a Minneapolis park after George Floyd

A Minneapolis park got a name change over the weekend to honor George Floyd.

Park officials don’t know who put a decal on the sign at George Todd Park to change it to George Floyd Park, but they were impressed by the craftsmanship.

The sticker used the same font as the real sign and the color matched almost perfectly.

“I do not know who put the decal up but I commend whoever it was for their creativity and detailed work,” Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board (MPRB) President Jono Cowgill said in a statement.

The park is about 2.5 miles from the spot where George Floyd was killed in police custody.

The decal was put up sometime on Saturday night and officials found out about it the next morning, MPRB spokeswoman Dawn Sommers told CNN.

The park board decided to leave the sticker, but a worker removed it Monday morning by mistake.

“Unfortunately, one of our early morning weekday crew members was unaware of the directive and removed the decal Monday morning. The decal was unsalvageable and could not be re-adhered,” Sommers said.

The park was named for George Todd, who served as a park commissioner from 1957 to 1963, according to the MPRB website. He died of cancer a few months after he was honored.

Sommers said she is not aware of any formal requests to officially name a park after Floyd, but Cowgill has expressed support for the idea.