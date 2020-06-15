Positive coronavirus case reported at Benton County Jail

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

BENTON COUNTY, AR (KFSM) — All inmates and employees at the Benton County Jail are being tested by the Arkansas Department of Health for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after a positive case was discovered over the weekend.

“Over the last few months, inmates and deputies have been tested for COVID-19, with the results returning as negative. This weekend a positive test for COVID-19 was identified at the Benton County Jail. Those that have returned positive have been all asymptomatic,” Lt. Shannon Jenkins said in a press release.

Before entering the jail, each detainee will be screened for COVID-19. Any person with symptoms will be evaluated by medical staff and isolated if necessary, Lt. Jenkins said.

All inmates will have their temperatures taken twice daily and all inmates have access to medical attention. Inmates that the medical staff has determined meet the criteria for testing will be tested, Lt. Jenkins said.

As of Monday (June 15) morning, there have been 1,406 positive COVID-19 cases in Benton County, with 585 of the cases active.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.