PA Dairymen’s Association offers online contest

YORK, Pa (WPMT) — Pennsylvania has more than 6,000 dairy farm families, with dairy contributing 12.6 million dollars in annual revenue for the state. Now, The PA Dairymen’s association is launching a new contest to spread joy during what has been a very challenging time.

The idea for the new campaign came about after the “Farm Show in June” was cancelled due to COVID-19. The PA Dairymen’s Association says people have been continually asking where they’ll be able to find their signature milkshakes. So, in addition to neighborhood and farm market events, the association is hosting the “dairy smiles” contest.

To enter the contest, you must be 18 years of age. All you have to do is post a photo of you, your friends or family enjoying your favorite dairy product or PA Farm Show Milkshake on social media and use the hashtag #dairysmiles.

Prizes include delivery of Penn State Creamery ice cream and a PA Dairymen’s Prize Pack featuring shirts, signature cups and more. The grand prize winner gets a pop up milkshake party for 50 people within a 40-mile radius of Harrisburg.

The contest ends Tuesday, June 30th- so you have until then to upload your photos. Winners will be chosen at random on or around July 10th. For more information on the PA Dairymen’s Association, visit their website here.

EXTRA INFORMATION FROM THE PA DAIRYMEN’S ASSOCIATION:

Anyone can help PA’s dairy farmers during this pandemic. Here are 5 steps each of us can take to keep our PA dairy industry thriving by giving back:

Buy milk to support healthy families and vibrant communities, preferably by Choosing PA Dairy. Look for the PA Preferred® Logo or Plant Code 42 on the milk container to ensure that it is made in Pennsylvania. Or, stop by your local farm market.

Incorporate more dairy into your daily diet and enjoy easy-to-make dairy recipes. Add an extra ounce or cup of cheese, yogurt, ice cream or milk perhaps and enjoy the diversity of our unrivaled dairy!

Donate whatever amount you can to Fill a Glass with Hope® (FAGWH), our charitable fresh milk program, the first statewide effort in the country. To date, in partnership with Feeding Pennsylvania and American Dairy Association North East, FAGWH has provided over 14 million free servings of milk to our neighbors in need. On average, every $1 donated provides eight servings of fresh milk.

Visit and share the PA Dairymen’s Resources Page that features dairy farm tours, free games, recipes, crafts, STEM experiments, Adopt A Cow, and offers insight into farm life. Share our new public service announcement found on our PA Dairymen’s YouTube page here.

Donate to the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation to support our future dairy farmers here.

DAIRY-DELICIOUS FACTS:

Milk is the official beverage of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 6,000 dairy farm families.

Dairy contributes $12.6 billion in annual revenue for Pennsylvania.

One 8-ounce serving of whole milk delivers 9 essential nutrients including 8 grams of protein.

A glass of milk contains three of the four nutrients the USDA says are under-consumed by most Americans—calcium, vitamin D and potassium.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, individuals ages 9 and older should consume three servings of milk, cheese or yogurt each day; those ages 4-8 should consume 2½ cups per day.

Every one cow supports $24,000 in annual economic revenue in Pa.

Every 10 cows support one job in the state.

