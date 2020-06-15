Neighborhood fireworks more than just annoying for people in cities and towns across the state

National/World

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) — People in cities and towns across the state have been complaining about neighborhood fireworks that have been disturbing people well in to the early morning hours.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart took a stand against them on social media.

“Every night? Why?” Stewart wrote in a Facebook post. “Let’s have some respect for our neighbors please. This has become a big problem. If you send us the address they are coming from, we will send PD to address it.”

She also posted the phone number 860-826-3000 for people to file their complaints.

