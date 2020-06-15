Metro Health issues citations to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, 13 other businesses for violating emergency orders
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Metro Public Health Department has issued a citation to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk for not following emergency orders.
The health department says Kid Rock’s bar served people seated at the bar and failed to observe proper social distancing inside.
Director of the Metro Public Health Department, Dr. Michael Caldwell, visited the bar after receiving a complaint Friday night. The citation was issued Saturday night and a decision on the amount of the fine will be made during a court appearance.
Dr. Caldwell, along with other health officials, have met previously with management of Kid Rock’s to provide guidance on what is and is not allowed by the bar to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19.
Health officials also cited 13 other businesses on Friday for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6. Order 4 requires businesses to post signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and also requires employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.
Business cited on Friday, June 12:
51st Deli
1314 51st AVE N
Order 4
Honky Tonk Central
329 Broadway
Order 6
Jonathan’s Grille
717 3rd Ave N
Order 4
Jonathan’s Grille
7653 Hwy 70 S
Order 6
Nashville Underground
105 Broadway
Order 6
Popeye’s
3550 Murfreesboro PK
Order 4
Sam’s Bar & Grill
2001 Lakeshore DR
Order 6
Scoreboard Bar & Grill
2408 Music Valley DR
Order 6
Sonic
7679 Hwy 70 S
Order 4
Sperry’s
5109 Harding PK
Order 4 and Order 6
Taco Bell
4000 Nolensville PK
Order4 and Order 6
Thai Phooket
915 Rivergate PKWY
Order 4
Wingstop
127 Gallatin PK N
Order 4
