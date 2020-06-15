FBI and California Attorney General’s Office to monitor investigation of man found hanging from a tree

National/World

The FBI and California Attorney General’s Office will now be monitoring the investigation of a man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference Monday.

Robert L. Fuller, 24, was hanging from a tree early Wednesday. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Fuller’s death was described as “an alleged death by suicide.”

Despite the death being consistent with suicide, officials “felt it prudent to roll that back and continue to look deeper,” said Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas.

“Hangings in public, suicides, do occur with some regularity,” Lucas said. The signs seemed to point in the direction of suicide, but the cause and manner of death were never officially determined as officials await further investigation and toxicology reports. An autopsy was completed last Friday.

Nothing but the rope, the contents of Fuller’s pockets and a backpack he was wearing were found on the scene, according to Los Angeles County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener.

Investigators are researching Fuller’s medical history, looking for the witness who reported the hanging and searching for contacts in Arizona and Nevada. They will also analyze Fuller’s cell phone and are looking for neighborhood surveillance video.

Authorities will be interviewing Fuller’s case worker at the Department of Public Social Services as well as anyone who may have had contact with Fuller.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating a hanging that took place prior to Fuller’s case.

Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found near a homeless encampment in Victorville on May 31. Authorities say there was no indication of foul play at the scene and the case is still under investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending.

Sheriff Villanueva said his department intends to have conversations with officials in San Bernardino County.