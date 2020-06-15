Dance party keeps spirits lifted at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

National/World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Sometimes a dance party is just what the doctor ordered.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is sharing a special bond between 1-year-old Blake and his tech Quanda. Blake had become a regular at the hospital where he has been treated for various health issues since being born prematurely at 36 weeks-old.

With all of his trips down the halls of Children’s, it’s nurses like Quanda who help put a smile on Blake’s face, as well as his parents.

“My favorite part of working for Children’s is making the patients feel happy and comfortable because you don’t know what a family is going through,” said Quanda. “I always try to keep a smile on their faces.”

