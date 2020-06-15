Baker College to resume in-person classes for fall

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — Baker College announced it will resume in-person classes for the fall semester.

Apartment-style dormitories will also reopen to student residents at all college campuses across the state, the college said.

“With its comprehensive return-to-campus plan, Baker College is prioritizing the health and safety of its entire community, with safeguards in place to protect its students, faculty, staff and visitors. The Baker College PRT continues to consult with local and state governments and health officials, including Centers for Disease Control, to establish and update processes that ensure all its campuses can safely welcome students back this fall,” the college said.

All in-person class sizes will be modified to follow distancing requirements.

All campus buildings and residences will regularly undergo additional disinfecting and sanitizing procedures, the college said.

“Baker College is planning to resume on-campus classes in the fall, with our primary concern being the health, safety and well-being of our students and employees,” said Jacqui Spicer, chief operating officer for Baker College. “We have a comprehensive plan in place for our safety-centered approach to a return to campus. We are eager to see students on our campuses once again.”

The college said it is also equipped to transition to an online learning platform should another COVID-19 outbreak occur.

“We hope to remain safely and confidently operating in-person, but should the need arise, we know that our academic offerings won’t suffer in a conversion to an online format,” Spicer said. “We surveyed our impacted students from this past semester and they overwhelming rated their online learning experience and instructors as, ‘excellent,’ so we know we’ve got the right formula for our students to thrive in a variety of learning environments.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.