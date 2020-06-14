Nine-mile walk in honor of George Floyd

National/World

BERWICK, PA (WNEP ) — A group walked nine miles in honor of George Floyd and the almost nine minutes former officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The group started in Nescopeck before crossing the bridge into Berwick.

Demonstrators walked the nine miles in silence.

“We can’t completely put ourselves in his shoes or the shoes anybody has gone through some of these exact same things but trying to say that we understand how difficult that must of been and how long that must of felt to him,” explained Kalenna Boyer of Mifflinville.

Organizers say they hope events like this one provide hope for a future that doesn’t discriminate against any minority group.

