Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai home

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday, according to a statement from Mumbai police. He was 34.

Mumbai police say he took his own life, and an investigation is underway.

The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema in 2013 in “Kai Po Che!,” according to the film site IMDb. He was awarded best actor (male) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2017 for his movie “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” in which he played Indian cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He also played the role of Manav in the TV series Pavitra Rishta, or Sacred Ties, from 2009 to 2014.

Rajput’s public relations team released a statement on behalf of the family after his death.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on Sunday.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”