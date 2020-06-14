“I’d be on the streets.” Kailua residents raise concerns about housing development

National/World

Kailua, HI (KITV) — A 73-unit apartment complex on the corner of Kawainui and Oneawa streets in Kailua is polarizing some residents.

“I do have several reservations such as the size as well as the fit for the character of our community. Anything that is developed in our community needs to be rooted in the community, ” said Patrick Branco. Branco is running for Hawaii House of Representatives and told KITV4 he sent an “informal, neutral” survey in MAy about the development to the residents, including those living on the one acre parcel where it is proposed to be built, and for most of them that survey was the first time they’d heard of it.

“They kind of beat around the bush to try to push us out without giving us an actual heads up about what’s really going to happen and if they’re going to take care of the families that’s already here,” said Kailua resident Pedro. Pedro has lived in one of the seven homes on the one acre the complex would be built for 34 years.

“As far as giving the family a chance to benefit from this apartment building that was out of the question they didn’t offer anything,” Pedro told KITV4. He said he is skeptical of the project because of the size and location.

Branco told KITV4 Ahe Group, the developer building the project requested a permit to build up to 40 feet tall. He explained that Ahe Group is “one of the best affordable housing developers in the state,” but wants them to rethink this project.

Nikki Oka is a Kailua resident, she attended Friday’s neighborhood board meeting to express her support for the complex.

“Being a resident here I would like to live somewhere that’s affordable and not in a multi-generational home but still close to my ohana,” she explained.

For Pedro, he said he and his daughter “would be on the streets, guarantee” if they were kicked out of their house. Ahe Group’s website states they expect the complex to be built by the end of 2021.

