Future of Confederate statue in Fort Smith, AR under debate

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM ) — The debate over a confederate statue in Fort Smith continues with two petitions circulating. One group says the monument is controversial and they hope it’s removed. The other calling the statue a part of Fort Smith History.

Today protesters gathered around the confederate statue that stands outside of the Sebastian County courthouse in Fort Smith. A petition is going around online calling for this statue to be removed, but protesters say the monument is there to stay.

The confederate monument that stands outside the downtown courthouse has been in Fort Smith since 1903. Over the last two weeks, an online petition to remove it and another to keep it has both gained momentum. Today a group gathered in protest to support it while some others say it should be replaced.

“Put something else there, something that represents our country in 2020 and not 1908,” said Bryan Clark

“He was a confederate soldier, he was a brave man, he needs to be honored and this statue needs to be left alone,” said James Bible.

The statue is owned by the daughters of the confederacy and currently, there are no plans to move it. As of Right now, there has been no decision concerning the future of this statue.

