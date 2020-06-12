Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor

National/World

The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge after a stabbing incident in California.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Tuesday around 10 p.m. in San Clemente.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was arrested without incident and the wounded neighbor transported himself to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Authorities say the neighbor suffered multiple non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Abdul-Jabbar was booked on the assault with a deadly weapon charge Wednesday and released on $25,000 bond.

A representative for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar confirmed the arrest of his son and said a statement was forthcoming. CNN was unable to reach legal counsel for Adam Abdul-Jabbar.