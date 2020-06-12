Boy in ICU after bounce house gets tossed by storm

National/World

DENVER (KDVR/KWGN) — A Lakewood boy is in the intensive care unit at Denver Health Medical Center after a bounce house he was jumping in on Saturday was picked up and swept away by strong wind gusts.

The fast-moving storm moved into the metro area Saturday afternoon just as 10-year-old Rylan Robertson was attending a friend’s birthday party.

“It was a horrific event that happened. Unfortunately, the winds kicked up, took the bounce house off and he was critically injured in it,” said Dee Ricketts, the boy’s great-aunt.

Since Saturday, Robertson has been recovering inside the ICU. He underwent brain surgery due to a decompressed skull fracture with bleeding on his brain. He also suffered seven broken ribs, lacerations to his spleen and liver as well as air between his lungs, his family said.

“The parents do want to get their voices heard about the dangers of bounce houses and the horrific things of what can happen,” Ricketts said.

Both parents have been staying with their son at Denver Health.

“It’s going to be a slow recovery for him and a long recovery for him,” Ricketts said.

