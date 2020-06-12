Attorney who spit on teen at George Floyd protest charged with hate crime

National/World

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI (WDJT) — A 64-year-old woman accused of spitting on a teen during a rally in Shorewood, has been officially charged.

Stephanie Rapkin — a Mequon-based tax and estate attorney — was charged with the following:

According to a criminal complaint, protesters demanded Rapkin move her car as the rally walked through Shorewood on June 6.

The teen involved, identified as 17-year-old Eric Patrick Lucas, III, stated he began chanting “I’m black and I’m proud” as he and his friends approached Rapkin. That’s when, officials say, Rapkin turned and spit at him and her saliva struck Lucas in his face/mouth area and on the top of his shirt.

Cellphone video captured the incident that happened on North Oakland Ave. It shows no one touched or threatened Rapkin in any way before she spit on Lucas.

On June 7, police were called to Rapkin’s residence for a report of an altercation. Officers ended up going to her home to arrest Rapkin and she resisted officers — kneeing one officer in the groin.

Authorities interviewed Rapkin about the rally incident. Rapkin stated she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded and they did not have masks on.

Officials note the cellphone video captured shows Rapkin also was not wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

Rapkin stated, “they got too close so she spit on [Lucas].”

