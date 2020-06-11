Authorities say several officers involved in manhunt for shooting suspect have been wounded

National/World

Multiple California police officers searching for a shooting suspect have been wounded, authorities said.

One deputy was shot Wednesday, one officer was shot Thursday afternoon and several others were wounded later as the law enforcement had a suspect surrounded, according to several law enforcement agencies.

The suspect in that incident is down, the Paso Robles Police Department tweeted.

The manhunt began after Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus, 28, was shot Wednesday when a man opened fire outside a police station in Paso Robles, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Hours after the shooting, police found the body of a 58-year-old man near an Amtrak station in the city. The man had been shot in the head “at close proximity” and investigators believe the incidents are related, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect in those incidents as Mason James Lira, 26, in a news release Wednesday night. He is from the Monterey area and is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

He is also the suspect in the shooting of an officer from Arroyo Grande who was in Paso Robles searching for Lira about 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET), according to Arroyo Grande Police Department.

As the manhunt continued Thursday evening authorities had formed a perimeter in an area near Paso Robles after gunfire there. They sent a shelter-in-place message to residents who live within a 2-mile radius of the shooting report. They then expanded the area to include the city of Templeton, which is about 8 miles south of Paso Robles.

Paso Robles said several officers were wounded but gave no details about the injuries.

Manhunt after shooting at police station

Dreyfus was shot in the face Wednesday while searching for the suspect, but the sheriff’s office says his surgery was successful and he’s listed in guarded condition and the prognosis is good.

“We feel that this was an ambush that he planned,” San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said. “He intended for officers to come out of the police department and to assault them.”

Lira allegedly began firing at police cars shortly after 3 a.m. (local time) as they entered the downtown area and at the station, Parkinson said.

Dreyfus was shot when he arrived to assist police officers at the station, the sheriff said.

An Arroyo Grande police officer was shot while searching for Lira, the city said in a news release.

Arroyo Grande Police Department officers confronted Lira and shots were exchanged, the news release said. The officer who was hit suffered a non-life-threatening injury.