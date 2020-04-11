Queen Elizabeth offers Easter message of hope in the face of coronavirus

National/World

Queen Elizabeth II is using her Easter message to encourage hope in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it “will not overcome us.”

In a message released on Twitter, she said that Easter is a time of “light overcoming darkness.”

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever,” she said.

“The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be — particularly for those suffering with grief — light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”