What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

As the number of infections from the new coronavirus has grown to more than 1.1 million worldwide, health care systems are straining under the surge of patients and lack of medical equipment like ventilators, protective masks and gloves. All of which has heightened concerns about the exposure of hospital personnel.

In the U.S., governors are describing in stark terms the dog-eat-dog global marketplace they must navigate for the protective gear doctors, nurses and other front-line medical workers need as they brace for an expected wave of patients afflicted with severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

U.S. medical experts estimate the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 240,000 nationwide. The question of where to put the bodies is worrying just about everyone as cities, hospitals and private medical groups clamor to secure additional storage.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— President Donald Trump and Democrats are bickering over how to provide voters with safe and secure access to a ballot as the coronavirus pandemic rages and threatens to extend into the fall, affecting the general election. Democrats favor expansion of voting by mail, which Trump opposes, arguing it would encourage fraud and lead to so many people voting that his party could not win.

— Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida.

— The coronavirus pandemic could narrow one gaping inequality in Africa, where some heads of state and other elites jet off to Europe or Asia for health care unavailable in their nations. As countries including their own impose dramatic travel restrictions, they might have to take their chances at home.

— Despite the growing infection rate and death toll, some hospitals are laying off medical workers because of sharp reductions in elective procedures and other treatment not related to battling the new coronavirus.

— Funeral homes across the U.S. are restricting the number of mourners at services. Many families are finding it hard to choose which loved ones will be invited to an in-person gathering and which will be relegated to watch via livestream, if at all.

— Bans on group gatherings are creating tension between government and houses of worship whose leaders bristle at the prospect of online religious services.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

TRACKING THE VIRUS:

ONE NUMBER:

— 4,000: Britain is temporarily releasing about 4,000 inmates to ease crowding and try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— PETS FINDING HOMES: Shelters from California to New York have put out calls for people to temporarily foster pets. Thanks to an overwhelming response, shelters say they have placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals in new homes.

— OUT-OF-THE-BALLPARK DONATION: Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says he will donate his weekly paycheck during the coronavirus shutdown to organizations that are helping with relief efforts. Verlander’s salary this year is $33 million, but over the next 60 days he is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500.

